Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.07). Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of ALK opened at $67.84 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock worth $7,973,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.