Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

