PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.