PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

