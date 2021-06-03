Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.99. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $18.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.59 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE opened at $356.71 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.