Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of VMEO opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.