SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.53.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.