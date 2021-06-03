Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.36.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $327.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $196.10 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

