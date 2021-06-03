Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.37

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.37 and last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.
