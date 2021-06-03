Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.37

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.37 and last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

