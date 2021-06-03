Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.90

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.