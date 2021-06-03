Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.76

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.76 and last traded at $232.09, with a volume of 5102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

