Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.27

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 6497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,154,830 shares of company stock worth $108,498,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 202.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 130,066 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Tenneco by 93.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

