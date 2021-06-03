The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.80

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 16577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,566,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 901,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

