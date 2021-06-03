Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Increases By 28.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $691.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

