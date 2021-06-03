Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expands By 32.0%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 168,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 742 shares of company stock worth $20,927. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

