Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expands By 32.0%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 168,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 742 shares of company stock worth $20,927. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BWFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
