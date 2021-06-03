Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.10

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.29), with a volume of 4725082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.80 ($2.28).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

