Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Endesa to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Endesa has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

