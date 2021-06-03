CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lowered to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.