Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

