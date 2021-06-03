Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $264.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $273.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $497,061 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

