Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

