Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

