Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$293.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$247.08.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$173.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$126.63 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.37.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

