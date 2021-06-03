Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Increases By 27.1%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 543,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $7,254,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $720.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.84.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

