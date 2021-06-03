Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIAI opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIAI. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

