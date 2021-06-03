County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

