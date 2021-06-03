Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.57.

AER opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

