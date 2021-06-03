Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COA. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.61. The company has a market capitalization of £980.48 million and a PE ratio of 51.92.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.