Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.07.
TSE LIF opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$22.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.61.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
