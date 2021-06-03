Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.07.

TSE LIF opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$22.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.61.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8791218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

