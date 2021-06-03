SSR Mining’s (SSRM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

