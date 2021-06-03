Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Eaton posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79. Eaton has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

