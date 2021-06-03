Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$29.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.80.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

