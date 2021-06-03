Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2823022 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

