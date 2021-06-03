The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a na rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.28.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$81.93. The stock has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

