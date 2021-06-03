Sanofi’s (SAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.51 ($100.60) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.84.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

