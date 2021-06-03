The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.57.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

