MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of MLP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of MLP stock opened at €7.33 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80. The stock has a market cap of $797.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.18. MLP has a 52 week low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 52 week high of €7.63 ($8.98).

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

