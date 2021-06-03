Barclays Increases Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $9.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

