Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,860.50

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,860.50 ($24.31) and last traded at GBX 1,872 ($24.46), with a volume of 71891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,889 ($24.68).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.84 billion and a PE ratio of -105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,050.89.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,819,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,780,175 over the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

