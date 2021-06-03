SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,050.34

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,050.34 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.67), with a volume of 107701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 994.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The stock has a market cap of £12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.
SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.