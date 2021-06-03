Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.63.

TSE:CWB opened at C$35.82 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

