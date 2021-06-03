Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies -273.92% -56.28% -48.92% Athenex -110.02% -89.73% -40.26%

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Athenex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $8.77 million 24.48 -$29.29 million ($1.30) -8.10 Athenex $144.39 million 3.16 -$146.18 million ($1.64) -2.98

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Athenex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and Athenex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33

Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Athenex has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.38%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than Sol-Gel Technologies.

Summary

Athenex beats Sol-Gel Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

