Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CBD stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

