Royal Bank of Canada Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$97.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

NTIOF opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

