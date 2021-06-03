Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.63.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

