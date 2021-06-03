Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $874.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 873 ($11.41), with a volume of 25905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859 ($11.22).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

