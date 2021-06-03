ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.87

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 5795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.