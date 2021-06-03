Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RYI opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $643.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

