GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GFL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

GFL stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

