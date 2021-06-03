Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.61

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

