Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.96

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.96 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £22.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

